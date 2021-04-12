Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 33,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Turkestan rgn

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 April 2021, 22:34
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 33,400 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to Turkestan region. 33,400 were administered the first dose of the vaccine. 11,572 people were injected the second dose since February 22, the regional administration’s press service informs.

27 new coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic outbreak the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 4,712. The number of PCR laboratories rose from 3 to 10.

72,100 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the region till the end of April.


