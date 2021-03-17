Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 322,000 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan since last October

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 March 2021, 17:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since October 6, 2020 above 322,000 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan. 44,805 of them or 14% passed PCR tests for coronavirus,» chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov said.

Kazakhstan resumed international air service to 14 countries. 95 flights a week are performed now. The most of passengers land in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The risk of import of coronavirus infection increases. Since October 6, 2020 above 322,000 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan. 44,805 underwent PCR tests, 239 of them were tested positives for COVID-19. Besides, more than 835,000 crossed the border through checkpoints. 809 out of 20% who underwent PCR tests were tested positive for the novel infection.


