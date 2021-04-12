Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 32,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 April 2021, 18:13
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 32,000 got COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

32,547 people were administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including 12,867 health workers, 10,104 teachers, 1,220 police, 117 students, 501 with underlying conditions, and others. 9,401 were inoculated the second dose of the vaccine, including 6,867 medical workers.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive no side effects were reported. There are 125 COVID-19 vaccination rooms in the region, 25 mobile. 46,520 doses of the vaccine arrived in the region so far.


Almaty region   Coronavirus  
