    Above 31,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

    4 May 2021, 21:01

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 3,056 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection during three holiday days in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Since February 1 the region received 36,700 doses of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. 31,690 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, 8,612 the second shot.

    There are 36 vaccination rooms in the region. Besides, a new mobile vaccination room opened.Recall that vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Nationwide vaccination campaign for all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Sputnik V
