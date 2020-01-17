Go to the main site
      Astana

    Above 30 flights delayed as snowstorms hit Kazakh capital

    17 January 2020, 17:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 30 flights in and out of Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport are delayed today due to strong snowstorms, the Kazakh Civil Aviation press service reports.

    As of now 18 in and 16 flights out of Nur-Sultan are delayed.

    According to the meteorological service, bad weather conditions will persist across the country. All the passengers are urged to check the status of their flights beforehand at call centers or on the official websites of the air carriers. Air Astana call centre telephone in Almaty is +7 7272 444477; +7 7172 584477 in Nur-Sultan, mobile telephone number +7 702 702 4477. Contact SCAT air company at +7 7252 998880.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

