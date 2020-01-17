Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Above 30 flights delayed as snowstorms hit Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 January 2020, 17:23
Above 30 flights delayed as snowstorms hit Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 30 flights in and out of Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport are delayed today due to strong snowstorms, the Kazakh Civil Aviation press service reports.

As of now 18 in and 16 flights out of Nur-Sultan are delayed.

According to the meteorological service, bad weather conditions will persist across the country. All the passengers are urged to check the status of their flights beforehand at call centers or on the official websites of the air carriers. Air Astana call centre telephone in Almaty is +7 7272 444477; +7 7172 584477 in Nur-Sultan, mobile telephone number +7 702 702 4477. Contact SCAT air company at +7 7252 998880.


Transport   Tourism   Weather in Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15