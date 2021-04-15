Above 3,700 treated for COVID-19 at Almaty hospitals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,712 patients are being treated for coronavirus infection at the hospitals in Almaty as of today, Kazinform reports.

As of April 14, 657 new coronavirus cases (local cases) were recorded in the city. 110 of them were asymptomatic. 339 were discharged, the healthcare department reports.

3,712 (including 112) are staying at infectious diseases hospitals, including 767 in critical condition, 2,945 have moderate symptoms. 235 patients are at the intensive care units, 32 are on life support.

As of today the city remains in the high COVID-19 risk red zone.