Above 3,700 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 3,700 patients are staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of April 20, 667 new coronavirus cases were detected in the city in the last day. 403 patients were discharged from hospitals, 412 more were admitted. 3,754 people (including 96 children) are being treated for coronavirus at the infectious diseases hospitals. 920 of them are in critical condition, 23 are on life support. 6,021 are receiving treatment at home, the healthcare department reports.

7,560 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 149,699 people were vaccinated at large between February 1 and April 20. Currently there are 203 vaccination rooms in the city.