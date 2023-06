Above 3.5 mln receive COVID-19 booster shot

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus vaccination rates countrywide, Kazinform reports.

As of April 12, some 9,466,461 people were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine while 9,199,647 were fully vaccinated.

3,510,341 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot.