Above 3,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 last day in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,053 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 last day in Almaty. 2,990 were administered QazVac for 17 days, Kazinform reports.

Between February 1 and May 12 some 302,985 were vaccinated at large, the city healthcare department reports. Out of which 30,382 are people older than 60.

Besides, Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine up to 15,000 doses arrived in the city on May 3. 1,514 were vaccinated.

As of today there are 214 vaccination rooms in the city with 315 vaccination brigades working there.

On May 12 the city confirmed 597 new coronavirus cases, including 62 asymptomatic. 365 were discharged (including 88 kids) from the hospitals, 289 were admitted. As of today there are 3,162 patients are staying at hospitals, 35 are on life support. 3,906 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 3,403 of them have mild or moderate symptoms.



