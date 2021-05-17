Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 3,000 staying in Almaty COVID-19 hospitals

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 May 2021, 12:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 549 more coronavirus cases were detected in Almaty on May 16. 476 of them have clinical symptoms of the novel infection. 60 patients were discharged from hospitals, 163 were admitted in the last 24 hours. 3,134 people (including 115 children) are being treated for coronavirus in the infectious diseases hospitals. Out of which 226 are in the intensive care units, 35 are on life support, Kazinform reports.

3,168 people, including 435 asymptomatic, are receiving outpatient treatment, the city healthcare department reports.

1,721 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the last day. As of May 17 some 270,568 people have already got the vaccine. 30,421 of them are people aged 60 and older. 2,991 were administrated QazVac vaccine, 3,365 Chinese Sinopharm.

As of today there are 214 vaccination rooms in the city with 315 vaccination brigades working there.


