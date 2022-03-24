Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Above 295,000 get booster shot in Almaty

    24 March 2022, 12:53

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of March 23 this year Almaty recorded 8 coronavirus cases, including 6 symptomatic cases, the city healthcare department reports.

    2 coronavirus patients were discharged, while 1 was admitted. 86, including 11 kids, are staying in the infectious hospitals. 12 of them are in the ICU. 102 patients are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

    200 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 465 received both shots last day.

    Since last February 1 up to Mach 23,2022 some 1,154,024 received the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,120,705 were fully vaccinated. As of today, 60,667 people were given the Pfizer vaccine. 294,832 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays