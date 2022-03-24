Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Above 295,000 get booster shot in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 March 2022, 12:53
Above 295,000 get booster shot in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of March 23 this year Almaty recorded 8 coronavirus cases, including 6 symptomatic cases, the city healthcare department reports.

2 coronavirus patients were discharged, while 1 was admitted. 86, including 11 kids, are staying in the infectious hospitals. 12 of them are in the ICU. 102 patients are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

200 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 465 received both shots last day.

Since last February 1 up to Mach 23,2022 some 1,154,024 received the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,120,705 were fully vaccinated. As of today, 60,667 people were given the Pfizer vaccine. 294,832 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region