    Above 290 with COVID-19 status ‘Red’ detected at Kazakhstani railway stations

    11 August 2021, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 296 people with COVID-19 status ‘Red’ and 177 with status ‘Yellow’ were detected at the railway stations all over Kazakhstan since the implementation of the Ashyq project, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC reports.

    People with status ‘Red’ and status ‘Yellow’ are not allowed to enter the railway stations. Over 200 people, who ignored these rules, were recorded at the railway stations in the Kazakh capital city.

    Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC urges all to check their status prior to the arrival to the railway stations through the Ashyq and Kaspi.kz applications using a neutral QR code.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Transport Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
