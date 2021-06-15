Go to the main site
    Above 267,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

    15 June 2021, 17:52

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Above 267,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    267,762 people were inoculated with the first component of the vaccine, 163,069 the second. 9,995 of them were public servants, 20,676 health workers, 33,145 teachers, 112 mass media, and others.

    As of June 15 some 26,821 coronavirus cases were detected in the region, including 16,836 symptomatic. The growth rate as compared to the past 2 weeks remains at 0.2%. The most cases were recorded in the past week in Balkhash, Karatal and Sarkansky districts. 30 cases were registered there in the last day, including 8 asymptomatic. 4 of them were children aged under 14.

    As of June 15, 25,742 patients were discharged from hospitals, 15 for the past 24 hours.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

