    Above 23,000 coronavirus tests performed in Zhambyl rgn

    27 May 2020, 20:31

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev held a press conference on realization of the President’s tasks to fight against coronavirus and anti-crisis measures.

    As of today there are 358 coronavirus-positive patients in the region. The most of cases were recorded in Taraz with 206, 46 in Kordai district, 34 in Baizak district, 12 in Talass district. 99 of them are military, 22 are medical workers and 7 policemen.

    He added that there are 7 laboratories in the region. 23,750 passed coronavirus tests at large. 173 recovered.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus
