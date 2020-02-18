Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Above 20 companies to export Kazakhstani goods through online sales

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 February 2020, 12:10
Above 20 companies to export Kazakhstani goods through online sales

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov briefed on the development of Kazakhstan’s online exporting.

According to him, in 2019 e-commerce created 36,800 new workplaces. The task set last summer was to increase the share of e-trading up to 5%. However, the analysis conducted let the Ministry set a more ambitious task to expand the e-business share up to 10%.

To this end the Ministry took additional measures. 50 companies were selected to ensure access to the international platform as a gold supplier. This premium membership status provides access to the global audience, an opportunity to promote goods at the marketplace.

22 of them have already registered. They target this year to sell Kazakhstan-made products worth USD 28 mln using existing online markets and to create 83 new workplaces.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning