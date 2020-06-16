Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 20,000 obtained employment under state program in Almaty since Jan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 June 2020, 19:04
ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 20,000 people were employed in Almaty under the state program since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

As of today 33,200 applied for the Employment Centre, 10,900 of them received the status of unemployed. 21,400 people obtained employment, including 16,300 who found permanent jobs since January under the Yenbek program. Besides, the Yenbek program foresees gratuitous grants up to KZT 555,000 for new business ideas, starting up business or extending going businesses. 706 people received grants worth KZT 392,3 mln.

The Employment Centre works at holding short-term courses or online lessons for the jobless.

216 infrastructure projects worth KZT 103,9 bln are to be realized under the Employment Roadmap. It is planned to create 26,000 new workplaces. 47 new facilities, including 31 social facilities, will be built under the Employment Roadmap, 2,045 new jobs will be created.

Realization of 215 infrastructure projects kicked off, 14,300 workplaces were created so far.


