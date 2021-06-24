Go to the main site
    Above 2.9 mln Kazakhstanis administered COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose

    24 June 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 2.9 mln people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    2,920,407 people were given the 1st component of the vaccine as of June 24, while 1,793,400 the 2nd.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,496 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 413,267 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 388,171 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus nationwide.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazCovid-in Healthcare Sputnik V HayatVax
