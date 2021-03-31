Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Above 2,700 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

    31 March 2021, 12:02

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of March 30 Almaty confirmed 526 new COVID-19 cases, including 101 asymptomatic, the city healthcare department reports. 191 people recovered.

    209 patients were discharged from the hospitals today, 306 were admitted. 2,783, including 109 kids, are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals as of now. 46 coronavirus patients are in extremely critical condition, 350 are critically ill, 2,387 have moderate symptoms. 6 people are on life support.

    18 people are staying at the Khalyk Arena COVID-19 hospital.

    Since February 1 up to April some 15,750 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were delivered to the city. Revaccination is underway. 3,200 people have already got the second dose.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region