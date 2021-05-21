Above 2,000 get vaccine against COVID-19 in Almaty last day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of May 20 Almaty city recorded 510 new COVID-19 cases (local), including 68 asymptomatic.

233 patients were discharged from hospitals, 201 were admitted. 2,695 people are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals. 173 are taken to the ICU, 24 are on life support, the regional healthcare department reports.

3,040 people are being monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 2,678 have mild or moderate symptoms of coronavirus.

2,372 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last day. Between February 1 and May 20 some 282,443 got the vaccine. 3,000 were administered the homegrown QazVac, 6,429 China’s Sinopharm.

As of now there are 210 vaccination rooms in the city.



