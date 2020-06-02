Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 196,000 jobs created under Roadmap and other state programs

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2020, 10:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As part of the Employment Roadmap and other state programs, exclusive of Yenbek productive employment and mass entrepreneurship development state program, Kazakhstan created 196,400 workplaces,» Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minister Birzhan Nurymbetov told the Government meeting.

According to him, 5,313 projects are being realized under the Employment Roadmap, 103,000 jobs were created.

41,300 workplaces were created under the Burly Zhol, 8,400 under Digital Kazakhstan, 7,200 under Nurly Zher programs, etc.

6,500 projects will be implemented under the Employment Roadmap, 255,000 more jobs will be created in 2020. The Roadmap is purposed to lay the foundation for more than 100,000 permanent jobs.


