Above 17,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17,448 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

486 patients are in hospitals, 16,962 are at home care. The condition of six patients is estimated as serious, 12 patients are in critical condition,and five patients are on life support.