31 August 2022 09:25

Above 17,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17,824 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, according to the Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform reports.

573 patients are in hospitals, and 17,251 patients are at home care.

18 patients are in serious condition, six patients are critically ill, and five more are on live support.