9 August 2022 12:57

Above 17,000 Kazakhstani students underwent training at foreign universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s weekly meeting, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek raised the issue of training Kazakhstani teachers abroad under the academic mobility program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the academic mobility program is one of the most important aspects of internationalization of education. «273 teachers were covered with the program in 2021, while in 2022 this number declined to 174, due to pandemic-related restrictions,» he said.

The Minister also informed about the results of academic mobility of students.

«More than 17,000 Kazakhstani students have studied at the partner universities within 10 years of implementation of the program. 2,320 students participated in the program in the 1st quarter of 2020, while in 2021 their number reached 3,246,» he noted.



