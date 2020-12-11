Go to the main site
    Above 16,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakh capital since pandemic outbreak

    11 December 2020, 12:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 16,000 coronavirus infections were recorded in the Kazakh capital since the pandemic outbreak,» chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva said.

    «Since March 13 up to present the city confirmed 16,880 coronavirus cases. 10,440 of them had clinical symptoms of the disease, while 6,440 were asymptomatic,» she told a briefing.

    416 of the cases were imported, 4,930 cases were detected among close contacts. 20,461 contacts were traced at large. 15, 583 recovered and discharged from hospitals, while 340 died. 837 are being treated.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

