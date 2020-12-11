Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Above 16,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakh capital since pandemic outbreak

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 December 2020, 12:29
Above 16,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakh capital since pandemic outbreak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 16,000 coronavirus infections were recorded in the Kazakh capital since the pandemic outbreak,» chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva said.

«Since March 13 up to present the city confirmed 16,880 coronavirus cases. 10,440 of them had clinical symptoms of the disease, while 6,440 were asymptomatic,» she told a briefing.

416 of the cases were imported, 4,930 cases were detected among close contacts. 20,461 contacts were traced at large. 15, 583 recovered and discharged from hospitals, while 340 died. 837 are being treated.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023