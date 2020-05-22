Above 150,000 pupils attend 1st online Science Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 150,000 schoolchildren participated in the first online National Science Olympiad, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

It brought together students of 9-11 grades. They had to pass 50 multilevel tests in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geography, computer science, Kazakh, Russia, English, history of Kazakhstan, world history.

According to the rules, 25% of participants will be awarded diplomas of I, II, III degrees. E-diplomas of winners will be uploaded on daryn.kz website no later than May 25, 2020.



