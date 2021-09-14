Go to the main site
    Above 15,000 staying in COVID-19 hospitals in Kazakhstan

    14 September 2021, 08:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 14 some 76,858 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    15,308 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 61,550 treated at home. Out of which 1,196 are in critical condition, 345 in extremely critical condition, 194 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,801 new coronavirus positive cases.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
