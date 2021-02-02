Go to the main site
    Above 140 health workers get coronavirus vaccine in Kazakh capital

    2 February 2021, 21:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 145 health workers got coronavirus vaccine on the first day of vaccination, Kazinform correspodent reports.

    Medical workers of city hospitals, infectious diseases centre, medical assistants at ambulance units were the first to get vaccinated.

    6,300 medical workers of the capital city will be vaccinated at large. As earlier reported, 900 health workers were vaccinated in Almaty.

    Recall that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. According to the plan of the Ministry of Healthcare, healthcare workers are the first in line to get the vaccine shots.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

