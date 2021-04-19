Go to the main site
    Above 14,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau rgn

    19 April 2021, 09:06

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Above 14,000 were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region. 735 people got the vaccine in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    The mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the region. 735 people got the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine in the last day, including 4 medical workers, 10 teachers. Between February 1 and April 17, 14,170 people were administered the first shot, while 3,291 the second shot.

    The mass vaccination is open to all. 15,200 doses of the vaccine arrived in the region since February 1, the regional healthcare department reports.

    As earlier reported, the region moved to the high COVID-19 risk red zone as the number of new coronavirus cases keeps on growing.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus
