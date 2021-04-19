Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Above 14,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2021, 09:06
Above 14,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Above 14,000 were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region. 735 people got the vaccine in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

The mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the region. 735 people got the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine in the last day, including 4 medical workers, 10 teachers. Between February 1 and April 17, 14,170 people were administered the first shot, while 3,291 the second shot.

The mass vaccination is open to all. 15,200 doses of the vaccine arrived in the region since February 1, the regional healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, the region moved to the high COVID-19 risk red zone as the number of new coronavirus cases keeps on growing.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages