    Above 14,000 cancer patients received treatment in Almaty last year

    28 January 2021, 10:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The number of cancer patients who underwent treatment in Almaty in 2020 increased by 1,733 as compared to 2019. As a result 15,546 patients were treated in 2020, 12,813 in 2019, Kazinform reports.

    The Almaty cancer centre performs 45-55 surgeries a week. 2,514 operations were performed last year at large. The centre surgeons perform chest, abdominal, urologic, head and neck cancer operations, 40% of them are minimally invasive. Notably, the doctors perform not only cancer surgeries but also anatomic surgical repairs.

    Last year local surgeons performed a 7-hour long operation to remove a tongue tumor from a patient's mouth. The tumor was 20 cm in diameter. The surgery was quite successful. Currently the patient not only talks but can also eat on his own.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty
