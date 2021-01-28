Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Above 14,000 cancer patients received treatment in Almaty last year

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 January 2021, 10:39
Above 14,000 cancer patients received treatment in Almaty last year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The number of cancer patients who underwent treatment in Almaty in 2020 increased by 1,733 as compared to 2019. As a result 15,546 patients were treated in 2020, 12,813 in 2019, Kazinform reports.

The Almaty cancer centre performs 45-55 surgeries a week. 2,514 operations were performed last year at large. The centre surgeons perform chest, abdominal, urologic, head and neck cancer operations, 40% of them are minimally invasive. Notably, the doctors perform not only cancer surgeries but also anatomic surgical repairs.

Last year local surgeons performed a 7-hour long operation to remove a tongue tumor from a patient's mouth. The tumor was 20 cm in diameter. The surgery was quite successful. Currently the patient not only talks but can also eat on his own.


Almaty  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital