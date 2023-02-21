News >
Above 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
21 February 2023, 10:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some 1,641 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 21, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.
Of which 131 COVID-19 patients are staying in hospitals, 1,510 are treated at home.
2 COVID patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, and 1 is on life support.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan had recorded 70 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19-like pneumonia case over the past 24 hours.
