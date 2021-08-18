Above 120,000 treated for COVID-19, Kazakh Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today some 120,313 ( 115,214 coronavirus positive and 5,099 coronavirus negative) people are being treated for coronavirus infection the countrywide, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

30,123 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 90,190 receiving outpatient treatment. Out of which 1,840 are in critical condition, 561 in extremely critical condition, while 263 are on life support.

As earlier reported, 7,034 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan, while 7,416 recovered.