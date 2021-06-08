Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 12,000 E Kazakhstan teachers get COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2021, 18:06
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM As of today more than 12,000 teachers in East Kazakhstan were vaccinated against COVID-19, the regional information centre reports.

Above 1,800 were vaccinated in the regional centre, 1,900 in Semey city, almost 1,000 in Urzdhar district, 900 in Ayagoz district.

22,000 out of 25,600 teachers are subject to vaccination in the region.

The mass vaccination against COVID-19 began in Kazakhstan on February 1. Health workers, teachers, policemen, and people with underlying conditions were the first to get the vaccine.

As Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said, the country’s education system would fail to stand another year of distance learning and vaccination is the only way to open schools in the new academic year.

Notably, vaccination against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan is voluntary and free of charge.


