Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Above 100,000 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kostanay rgn

    20 May 2021, 16:25

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the vaccination drive more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the regional communications centre reports.

    As of May 19 the region vaccinated 2,638 people so far. 1,484 were administered the first shot, while 1,154 the second shot. Since the beginning of the vaccination drive 101,156 people got the vaccine against COVID-19, including 76,352 who received the first component.

    No adverse reactions were detected since the start of the vaccination drive.151,475 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the region. People may choose which vaccine to get: Sputnik V, QazVac or Hayat-Vax.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kostanay region COVID-19 QazCovid-in Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued