Above 100,000 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kostanay rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 May 2021, 16:25
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the vaccination drive more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the regional communications centre reports.

As of May 19 the region vaccinated 2,638 people so far. 1,484 were administered the first shot, while 1,154 the second shot. Since the beginning of the vaccination drive 101,156 people got the vaccine against COVID-19, including 76,352 who received the first component.

No adverse reactions were detected since the start of the vaccination drive.151,475 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the region. People may choose which vaccine to get: Sputnik V, QazVac or Hayat-Vax.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
