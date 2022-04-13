Above 100,000 nursing moms vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 991,511 people were given the 1st jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 858,912 fully completed the vaccination cycle in Kazakhstan as of today, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

797,087 teens, 36,669 pregnant women, and 131,360 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab, while 714,750 teens, 31,247 expectant moms, and 111,561 breastfeeding moms received both.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 12 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.