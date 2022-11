20 October 2022, 10:35

Above 10.6 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10,840,776 people in Kazakhstan were given the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 10,601,392 fully completed the vaccination cycle as of October 20.

5,587,083 were revaccinated, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.