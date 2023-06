ALMATY.KAZINFORM The Almaty city healthcare department told about the vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

Between February 1 and July 6 some 534,199 people got the vaccine against COVID-19, 10,158 for the past 24 hours. 87,134 of them are aged 60 and older.

There are 212 vaccination rooms, 308 vaccination brigades in the city.