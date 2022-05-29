Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 1 mln get Pfizer COVID -19 vaccine

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 May 2022, 15:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 28 over 1, 036,625 people got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

1,163,320 got the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 1,041,393 received both.

851,948 teens, 39,957 pregnant women, 141,647 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab, while 804,556 teens, 35,845 expectant moms and 130,482 breastfeeding mothers fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, 9,279,937 were fully vaccinated as of now.


