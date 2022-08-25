Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Above 1,500 more beat COVID-19, total at 1,352,736

    25 August 2022 08:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,500 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    194 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 150 in Almaty, 673 in Shymkent, 54 in Aktobe region, 52 in Almaty region, 18 in Zhetysu region, 31 in Atyrau region, 31 in East Kazakhstan, 16 in Abai region, 27 in West Kazakhstan, 173 in Karaganda region, 8 in Ulytau region, 23 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in Mangistau region, 44 in Pavlodar region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,352,736.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 1,366 treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
    Kazakhstan’s COVID tally totals 1,392,999
    Daily COVID admissions drop 6-fold in N Kazakhstan
    148 COVID patients staying in hospitals
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum