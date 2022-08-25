Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 1,500 more beat COVID-19, total at 1,352,736
25 August 2022 08:50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,500 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

194 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 150 in Almaty, 673 in Shymkent, 54 in Aktobe region, 52 in Almaty region, 18 in Zhetysu region, 31 in Atyrau region, 31 in East Kazakhstan, 16 in Abai region, 27 in West Kazakhstan, 173 in Karaganda region, 8 in Ulytau region, 23 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in Mangistau region, 44 in Pavlodar region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,352,736.


