Above 1,000 medical workers in N Kazakhstan vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2021, 19:38
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 1,025 medical workers and workers of the sanitary and epidemiological service in North Kazakhstan got COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform reports.

Chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev told the briefing that no serious reactions to the vaccine were reported. Vaccination is the only alternative to restriction measures. The batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced at Karaganda pharmaceutical complex is expected to arrive in the second half of February.

The sanitary doctor urges people not to refuse COVID-19 vaccination so to protect oneself and close ones from coronavirus. He recommends to observe simple sanitary rules such as avoiding social contacts, keeping social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and using sanitizers.

As earlier reported, the region will ease quarantine restrictions from February 13. Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3 rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan  
