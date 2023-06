Above 1,000 homes to be built for flood-hit families in Turkestan rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 1,000 homes will be built for the people affected by the flood in Turkestan region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«The Government of Kazakhstan will start building more than 1,000 homes for the flood-hit families in Turkestan region as the dam reservoir had broken in Uzbekistan,» the President tweeted.