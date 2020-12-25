Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

About 85% of those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V have no side effects - expert

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 December 2020, 15:45
About 85% of those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V have no side effects - expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Some 85% of those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine do not have any side effects, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg said on Thursday.

«Based on the three stages of trials, we have documented the following: 85% of those vaccinated have no side effects. <…> The Sputnik V vaccine is not dangerous for those who have used it,» he said during a briefing timed to the delivery of the vaccine to Argentina, TASS reports.

The expert added that 15% of those vaccinated report redness in the area of the vaccine shot and a slight headache that goes away within 24 hours. «The most unpleasant thing that can happen is a fever of up to 38 degrees for two days, which can be alleviated with one paracetamol pill,» he informed.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine began in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Overall, the trials should have included 40,000 people, with 10,000 receiving a placebo dose instead of the vaccine.

Argentina is the first Latin American country to register the Sputnik V vaccine on its territory based on the outcomes of the Russian clinical trials. The vaccine was approved by Argentina’s regulatory bodies without additional trials carried out on the country’s territory.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region