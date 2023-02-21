Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
About 7.5 mln tourists visit Kyrgyzstan last year

21 February 2023, 19:55
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In 2022, more than 14 million citizens from all over the world visited Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Kiyal Kenzhematova told at a press conference at Kabar Agency, Kazinform learned.

According to the calculation formula of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), about 7.5 million of them visited the country as tourists.

«About half of them are ecotourists. COVID-19 has forced many to reconsider their views on life, and people began to plan their travels from a different angle, preferring unity with nature,» Kenzhematova added.

The deputy director of the Department of Tourism stressed that this creates good opportunities to attract more tourists to Kyrgyzstan, since the country is rich in places where rare animals live and unique plants grow.


