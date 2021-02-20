About 600,000 to get COVID-19 vaccine in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev told about the regional healthcare system current situation, Kazinform report.

Above KZT 5 bln was allocated for fight against COVID-19 in Zhambyl region. Thanks to financial support it became possible to improve the healthcare material and technical resources, in particular, 208 units of necessary medical equipment were bought. 8 mobile clinics were acquired pursuant to the President’s task.

He also added that medical workers fighting against COVID-19 were paid premiums up to KZT 3.4 bln. 4,500 beds are available as of now.

Last year there opened the country’s first rehabilitation centre for those who beat coronavirus. About 750 passed treatment as of today, including 100 health workers. He stressed that about 600,000 people aged 18-64 are expected to get COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against coronavirus on February 1.